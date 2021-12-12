PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man is injured after a chase and shooting by police on Saturday evening in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers tried to pull over a car at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Schiller Street. They said after the car sped off they used an intervention technique that caused the car to crash at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 88th Avenue. Officers fired shots that injured the man inside.
PPB said they believe the man was armed and would not get out of the car. The Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called in. After about two hours, the man surrendered and was taken to a hospital.
PPB said the man is expected to recover. It has not released the suspect’s name or why he was pulled over.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
If anyone has information about this incident they’re asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.