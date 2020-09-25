CLARK COUNTY, WA – A person was booked into the Clark County Jail after gunfire was reported Thursday night in Hazel Dell.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 9:18 p.m. to the area of Northeast 88th Street and Northeast 19th Court after gunfire was reported.
The sheriff’s office said due to the high density of the population living in the area, notifications were made to shelter in place while an area check was conducted.
Deputies first detained two people, then one was jailed on four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aiming/discharging a firearm.
The suspect’s identity was not released.
Not other details about the incident were provided by CCSO.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.