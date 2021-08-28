PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The suspect who was shot and killed by the Portland Police Bureau on Friday morning when they assisted another agency serving a warrant has been identified.

PPB said the suspect who was killed is 30-year-old Alexander Tadros. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted on autopsy on Tadros and determined he died due to a single gun shot fired by an officer.

Police said federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were serving a warrant at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue when they got threats that someone was going to shoot agents if they came in. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and officers started evacuating the area and the apartment building.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police said at least one shot was fired, went through a wall, and an officer who was in a nearby unit was hit in the leg. The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hip.

According to police, more shots were fired from the suspects location. Soon after, police said there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was killed.

On Saturday, the bureau identified the officers who fired shots as Officer Joshua Howery, a 20-year veteran, and Officer Jake Ramsey, a four-year veteran. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as per bureau protocol and will be interviewed within 48 hours from the shooting.

The officer who was injured is continuing his recovery and has not been identified.