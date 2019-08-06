GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A suspect in an investigation was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass.
The shooting occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Josephine County District Attorney Ryan Mulkins reported Brandon C. Jones, 39, went to the office in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Police identified him as a suspect and attempted to take him into custody.
A physical confrontation ensued between Jones and troopers, according to a report provided by KDRV NewsWatch 12 to FOX 12, and Jones attempted to get a gun from a trooper.
Jones was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the troopers involved in this case sustained minor injuries.
No further details have been released about the initial investigation of Jones or about the deadly shooting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
