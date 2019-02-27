BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen delivery truck.
Officers responded to WinCo Foods, located at Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Fairfield Street, at around 8:11 a.m. after an Odwalla delivery truck driver called 911 to report his truck had been stolen.
Officers located the delivery truck at 8:18 a.m. near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Farmington Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Alan Baker, did not stop and a pursuit began.
At one point during the pursuit, police said Baker drove into oncoming lanes of traffic.
Officers stopped the pursuit due to icy road conditions.
A short time later, Baker crashed the delivery truck into a small tree and city parking sign near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Southwest 1st Street.
Police said Baker then fled on foot toward the Beaverton Police Department. He was located near the south side of the police station.
Police said that Baker tried to alter his appearance by removing some clothing, but officers were able to identify him as the suspect.
Baker was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated theft, attempt to elude - felony and misdemeanor, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and reckless endangering another person.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
