Suspect, officer injured in pursuit ending in Officer-involved shooting in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A pursuit ended in a shooting on Highway 213 on Saturday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said a deputy was involved in a car chase around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 205 and ended on Highway 213 on ramp in Oregon City. The sheriff’s office said an officer-involved shooting happened but did not disclose any additional details.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, treated and then released to investigators.
Oregon City Police say two of their officers assisted in slowing down the suspect vehicle by deploying spike strips on Hwy 213 near Redland Road. When the suspect vehicle passed one of the officers, he was hit in the eye with a piece of material. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was later released and is at home recovering.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
