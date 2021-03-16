CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man shot and injured in a traffic stop that turned into a standoff in Corbett on Saturday.
On Friday, a sergeant on patrol witnessed a white Pontiac speeding and driving recklessly on the Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett just before 9:00 p.m. The sergeant attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Randy Scott Gattman, 57, of Gresham. Gattman lost control on a sharp corner and came to a stop on East Knieriem Road.
MCSO said a second deputy arrived to assist shortly after.
Gattman stepped out of the vehicle holding two semi-automatic handguns and pointed the firearms at both the sergeant and deputy. Additional units were called out.
The East Metro Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Teams (CNT) responded to the location. For approximately nine hours, Crisis Negotiation Team members attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, according to MCSO.
At approximately 6:02 a.m. on Saturday, Gattman fired his handgun at the officers, MCSO said. Two SWAT members fired back and striking him. Fire paramedics assigned to SWAT administered life-saving aid and was taken to the hospital.
The officers involved were identified as Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Farmer and Gresham Police Officer Michael Webb.
Farmer is a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, standard protocol for MCSO.
Webb has been with the Gresham Police Department for more than eight and a half years. He remains on critical incident leave, as is standard protocol for the Gresham Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
