WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home and stole guns and a Jeep, among other items, before later leading Clackamas County deputies on a chase that ended with the suspect fleeing on foot.
A spokesman for Woodburn police said the suspect broke into the home off West Lincoln Street on Friday, while nobody was at the house.
On Saturday night, a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol spotted the stolen Jeep and pursued the driver.
Police said the driver ended up crashing the Jeep in a field and running away on foot.
Police then placed several neighborhoods in the area of Miller Road Northeast, Mt. Angel Gervais Road Northeast and Howell Prairie Road Northeast on a “shelter in place” warning. Residents were asked to stay inside and keep their doors and windows locked.
The warning was lifted just before midnight, although police did not find the suspect.
The owner of the Jeep didn’t want to be identified, but told FOX 12 that cash, clothing and motorcycle gear were also stolen from the home.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Woodburn police.
