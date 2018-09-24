SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - The search for a suspect put Sherwood schools in lockout Monday.
Officers attempted to contact two people in a vehicle in the Woodhaven neighborhood at around 12:30 p.m.
A witness reported seeing one person attempting to remove a license plate from another car.
The man driving the suspect vehicle ran away into the neighborhood. A female passenger was detained at the scene.
As a precaution, the Sherwood Police Department requested that Sherwood High School and Archer Glen Elementary School be placed in lockout during the search for the suspect.
The lockouts were later lifted, but the suspect was not caught.
Police believe the suspect is Brandon James Anthony Lopez. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and carrying another dark-colored shirt.
Lopez was last known to be living in Newberg. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.