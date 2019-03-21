PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Michael Hecht pleaded guilty to an assault charge Thursday and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison in connection to a stabbing in southeast Portland last year.
Hecht, 41, was identified as a suspect the day after the stabbing on July 3, 2018 that left one man seriously hurt. Police say they crime occurred in the 1700 block of Southeast Tenino Street.
Responding officers said they arrived at the scene to find a man who had been assaulted with a knife. Investigators believe the victim was stabbed while inside an apartment. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukie police officers located and detailed Michael R. Hecht in connection to the crime.
Hecht was later booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including domestic violence assault in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and domestic violence attempted murder.
Hecht in addition to his prison sentence will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
