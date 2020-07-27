PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was facing the charge of murder has been released from jail after a grand jury ruled a deadly stabbing in southeast Portland was self-defense.
Officers responded to a stabbing on the 1300 block of Southeast Water Avenue at 3:45 p.m. July 8. Cody Nicholas Vickers, 32, was found injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Vickers died of homicidal violence.
Stephen Bache, 52, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.
On Friday, a grand jury determined the use of deadly physical force by Bache in this case was a lawful act of self-defense under Oregon law, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office, based on the grand jury’s decision, filed a motion with the court to have Bache released from custody. He was released Saturday, according to the Multnomah County Jail website.
No further details were released about the investigation.
