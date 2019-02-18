VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night.
Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a Plaid Pantry, located at 1002 West Fourth Plain Boulevard, just after 9:30 p.m.
Initial information received was a man entered the store, pointed a small semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, and demanded cash and cigarettes.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes, the suspect left eastbound on foot.
Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. No clothing description was provided.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or the suspect, should call Vancouver police at 360-693-3111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.