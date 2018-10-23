Suspect runs from PDX after new technology flags fake ID

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted is on the run after trying to pass through a security checkpoint at Portland International Airport using a fake ID.
Transportation Security Administration officials say new technology helped them detect the counterfeit credentials. They are calling the mission a success, but the suspect got away.
Credential Authentication Technology, or CAT, is being tested in 13 airports nationwide. Officials say a CAT scanner tipped off agents when a suspect presented a fake Texas driver’s license Saturday morning.
At the same time, another TSA agent found multiple fake IDs, credit cards and even a machine used to make fake documents in the suspect’s suitcase.
According to Port of Portland police, TSA can search people and their bags, but cannot detain them. Agents must report threats to airport police.
A PPPD spokesperson says the threat was initially detected at 10:30 a.m.
However, they say TSA agents did not alert them until 10:41 a.m. and, once they received the call, an officer responded in exactly one minute.
By then, the suspect had escaped, according to both agencies.
Many travelers FOX 12 spoke with say this issue needs to be addressed.
“We probably should put some sort of standard in that allows us to capture these people in the moment, so that way, no one else is at risk for their safety—especially flying,” Katherine Marquiss, a traveler, said.
Officials at the Port of Portland say it is normal for officers to “roam” the terminal and it is more effective than having them remain at the security checkpoints.
TSA officials say when CAT is in use, passengers do not have to present their boarding pass at these checkpoints. All they need to show is their ID.
Within seconds, CAT can verify the passenger’s identity, while confirming flight information and cross-referencing their status on the secure flight database.
Saturday’s is the first confirmed case of CAT flagging a fake ID at a security checkpoint, TSA says.
Port of Portland police have not released a suspect description, because according to them, this is still an active investigation.
When asked if the agency is satisfied with how officers responded to the call, a spokesperson said “yes” and that officers “did their job”.
“Ultimately, travelers were kept safe.” she said.
