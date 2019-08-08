WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting off Southwest Scoggins Valley Road near Hagg Lake Thursday afternoon. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two law enforcement officers were hurt during the shooting.
BREAKING: @WCSOOregon confirms two law enforcement agents have been shot near Hagg Lake. It’s still unclear what agency they belong to. The gunman is on the run and is armed, dangerous. pic.twitter.com/V5TCPRvm5i— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 9, 2019
The conditions of the law enforcement agents were not immediately clear.
Deputies before taking the suspect into custody said the gunman was to be considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says the suspect was shot as he was apprehended and was then flown to a hospital.
Deputies say they were originally called to the area by homeowners who said that a man was in their house stealing guns from a cabinet. The homeowners said they locked themselves in a bathroom and deputies were able to get them out.
Residents in the area after the officer-involved shooting were asked to shelter in place. No additional information was immediately available for release.
