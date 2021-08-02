HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning.
The armed robbery occurred at the Plaid Pantry, located at 5801 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, at about 1:08 a.m. Police said the suspect had a knife in the front waistband of his pants. The suspect got away with cash and lottery tickets.
The suspect, described as a white man in his 40s, fled the scene in a black SUV. No further description was released by police. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the armed robbery or suspect should contact Hillsboro police.
Do we know that the robber identifies as a white male?
