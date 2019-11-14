TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Fred Meyer in Tigard Wednesday evening.
Police said a suspect armed with handgun entered the store, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, at around 9:50 p.m. The suspect went through the east entrance near the garden center and approached an employee at the checkout area.
After demanding money, the suspect ran out the nearby doors and continued along the perimeter of the store.
The employee was not injured and no customers were in the area at the time, according to police.
Officers, along with a K-9, searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.
Police described the suspect as a man, about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, stocky build, and about 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a full-face mask and a dark blue jacket with two white stripes along both sleeves.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Tigard police at 503-718-2677.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
