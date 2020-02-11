PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is wanted after leading a deputy on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:40 a.m., a deputy located a stolen silver 2003 Cadillac Deville on I-5 in Wilsonville. The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
The sheriff's office said the suspect traveled north on I-5 to I-84 and I-205 before exiting on Southeast Stark Street.
The deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle on Southeast Stark and Southeast 141st Avenue, but it was later located unoccupied in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southeast 145th and Southeast Division.
Deputies, along with help from Portland police, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
A suspect description is not available at this time.
The Cadillac, which was reported stolen on Saturday, was recovered from the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949.
(1) comment
I remember when bad guys didn't used to get away so often. Also, if he ever IS captured, on top of the stolen vehicle and eluding charges, he also better be charged with illegally parking in a handicap spot.
