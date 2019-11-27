GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Shari's at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
The robbery occurred at around 2:14 a.m. at the Shari's, located at 881 Southwest Highland Drive.
It's not known at this time if the suspect got away with cash.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a light skinned black or white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Gresham police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.