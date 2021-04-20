COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Authorities are looking for a person who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Longview.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a shooting at about 1:20 a.m. near Pacific Way and Ocean Beach Highway when trying to take a suspect into custody.
The suspect fled the scene and as of 5 a.m. has not been found.
CCSO did not release a suspect description or say what crime(s) the person is suspected of committing.
No one was injured in the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team will investigate the shooting, with Longview Police Captain John Reeves as team commander. CCSO will not be involved in the investigation.
No other details were released.
