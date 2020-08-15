PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning following a 22-hour standoff in Forest Park.
Portland police say officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) were able to safely take the man into custody just before 6 a.m.
The man was able to walk out with officers to a waiting ambulance and was transported to a hospital on a police officer hold.
Wildwood and Lower Macleay trails have been reopened. However, hikers may encounter officers still working near the intersection of those trails.
The man’s identity will be released if he is charged with a crime. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Police say the standoff started after a burglary call Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into an occupied home in the 2800 block of Northwest Thurman Street at 6:45 a.m. The caller reported that there may have been a gun fired inside.
A short time later, reports from the Lower Macleay Trail in the south side of Forest Park of a man holding two knives was following hikers telling them to turn around and leave.
Officers found the suspect near the intersection of Lower Macleay Trail and Woodland Trail. The suspect began walking toward officers while holding the knives. Officer deployed a less-lethal foam tipped round that briefly stopped the man. He then turned around and ran down a steep embankment and stopped at what appeared to be a campsite.
Officers attempted to talk to the suspect from a distance, but he claimed to have a gun and would shoot the officers, according to police.
Police believe this is the same suspect connected to several calls in the area involving threats and knives.
Officers said they believe the man is in crisis. SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were negotiating with the suspect attempting to have him come out peacefully.
Emergency personnel had blocked Northwest Cornell Road at the Audubon Society between Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 53rd Drive. Forest Park was closed in the south end during the standoff.
