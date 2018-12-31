GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Stealing a bike from a police station isn't a great idea, but that's what almost happened in Gladstone.
And the attempted theft was caught on camera.
Gladstone police shared the video on their Facebook page.
The video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt trying to cut the lock off a bike right outside the station.
After about 30 seconds, an officer comes out and confronts him with a Taser and they put him in handcuffs a short time later.
There's no word on the suspect's name or what charges he may face.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
