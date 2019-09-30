PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A northeast Portland man captured a man using garden shears to break into his home Friday afternoon.
Spencer Burback said the suspect got away with jewelry just before police arrived.
Burback said he was alerted on his phone when the man trespassed onto his property.
“It’s almost disturbing how casual he was walking into somebody else’s backyard – like he’s done it a time before,” Burback said Monday. “When I tuned in, he was grabbing these garden shears over here and he was prying at the window right there.”
Burback said his dog Sophie was in the home at the time.
“She had a scrape on the back of her. We don’t know if he had hit her or something, she was cowering in a corner and normally she’s pretty defensive,” Burback said.
Burback said he was able to remotely set off his home alarm and that scared off the thief just before police arrived.
“We’re taking multiple measures to be more prepared for the future,” Burback said. “We’re looking at even gates and walls.”
Burback added, “It sucks that you would even have to consider that, but maybe it’s just the current state of the neighborhood.”
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Police for more information about the suspect but didn’t hear back.
Anyone with who can help solve the case is urged to call them.
