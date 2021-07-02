CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies say one woman is safe after an attempted kidnapping in a park in Clark County on Friday.
At 4:30 p.m., deputies say a woman was walking the trails in Lacamas Regional Park near Round Lake. The victim was distracted by a male calling to her. When she stopped, the suspect approached, grabbed her, assaulted her, and attempted to move her off the main trail. The victim fought off the attacker and was able to flee and call 911. The suspect fled in the opposite direction. The female was not physically injured.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s , small, slight build, brown shaggy hair, light sparse facial hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and all black Nike “skater-type” shoes.
The Lacamas Regional park is a 312-acre park which extends through portions of the city of Camas (Camas PD jurisdiction) and areas of unincorporated Clark County (Clark County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction). Although it was eventually determined the crime occurred in CCSO’s jurisdiction, the Camas Police Department had obtained all the necessary information and will document it under their case number as a courtesy to CCSO.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or the Camas Police Department. You can reference case numbers 21-621 and 21241825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.