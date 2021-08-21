ELKO COUNTY, NV (KPTV) - Authorities in Nevada say they have arrested a suspect and reunited two children he is suspected of kidnapping with family in an Amber Alert that was in effect out of Price, Utah.
The Elko County, Nevada, Sheriff’s Office said it received information on Friday that suspect Derek Rowley was near HD Summit. Deputies, along with the assistance of the Nevada Highway Patrol, located Rowley on US 93. Rowley was arrested on the Carbon County, Utah, outstanding warrant with no bail. The children were reunited with family members.
On Friday, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office received a report that Rowley may be in the Fairview area. Later in the day, detectives said they had reason to believe he may currently be in Nevada and canceled the Amber Alert in Oregon.
Rowley is suspected of kidnapping 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum at 1 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.