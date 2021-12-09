Madeline Cramer

Madeline Cramer jail booking photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a woman in connection with a felony vandalism case where a church in Denver, Colorado was targeted.

Police say Madeline Cramer was arrested by police on Thursday at 2:12 p.m. in the 12100 block of Southeast Division Street.

She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant related to the vandalism at the Cathedral Basilica in Denver.

Portland police would like to thank the public for the tips that lead to the arrest in this case.

