WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wanted suspect out of Columbia County was caught and taken into custody after a chase into Beaverton late Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a patrol vehicle was damaged during the chase, which ended near Beaverton’s Elmonica neighborhood.
According to the sheriff's office, the chase started earlier in the afternoon after Oregon State Police tried to pull the suspect over in Columbia County. A low-speed pursuit ensued, but police called it off somewhere around Logi Trail and Highway 30.
The pursuit continued through parts of Washington County before police called it off again once the suspect got into heavier traffic near Highway 26 and Jackson School Road. It was picked back up again once the driver got off the highway at Bethany.
The suspect was driving a van and was taken into custody after crashing off 170th Avenue near Kattegat Drive, the sheriff's office says. Deputies haven’t shared any additional details.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
