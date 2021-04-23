COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man who authorities say fled from an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Longview was taken into custody two days later.
According to the Kelso Police Department, an off-duty officer saw Christopher Michael Wright, 33, driving westbound in the 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway on around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wright was identified as the suspect who left the scene of a shooting involving a Cowlitz County deputy early Tuesday morning after he was accused of driving recklessly in a stolen car and refused to yield during a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued through Longview and once Wright was stopped, authorities say he intentionally collided with a Washington State Patrol vehicle before intentionally ramming a Cowlitz County Sheriff's patrol vehicle. It was then a deputy fired a single shot into the suspect vehicle.
Wright then reportedly drove the stolen vehicle free and then fled on foot. The passenger in the vehicle with Wright on Tuesday, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Noel McDonald, was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant.
After the off-duty KPD officer spotted Wright on Thursday, they requested police respond to the 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway to intercept him when he entered a parking lot in that area.
Longview police officers arrived at the scene and used their patrol vehicles to block Wright, who actively tried to escape by intentionally backing into the patrol vehicle parked behind him, according to KPD.
Wright then tried to leave on foot but was captured by officers.
When investigating the vehicle Wright had been driving, police determined it had been stolen in Kelso in the past 12 hours.
Wright was taken into custody and faces charges of third-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving while license suspended, resisting arrest, and obstructing a public servant. KPD said more charges may be added.
No officers were injured during Wright's capture Thursday and it was confirmed he had not been injured in the Tuesday shooting.
There was a passenger, identified as Heather Marie Wimp, 32, in the stolen vehicle with Wright on Thursday.
Wimp was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants for her arrest.
The CCSO deputy involved in the Tuesday shooting was identified as Cory Robinson, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. Robinson has been on leave while the independent investigation into his use of force is done by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.
