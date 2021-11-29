PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One man has died from injuries sustained in a hit and run that took place following a suspected fifteen person knife fight in the Parkrose neighborhood last Sunday.

The man was identified on Monday by the Portland Police Bureau as Neri Ramirez-Mendoza, 20, who was visiting from Tacoma.

North Precinct officers said they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to a parking lot in the 4400 Block of Northeast 122nd Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 21. Despite initially being called due to reports of a suspected “fifteen people fighting with knives,” when officers arrived on scene, they found Ramirez-Mendoza with injuries police described as being “consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle.”

Police said the vehicle was no longer in the parking lot and officers determined the incident to be a crash as opposed to an intentional act of violence.

Medical personnel responded and transported to Ramirez-Mendoza to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Portland Police Bureau asks if any has information, contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-2103.