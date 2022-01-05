GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A deputy and police officer were involved in a deadly shooting in Gresham late Tuesday afternoon.
The Gresham Police Department reports it started at around 4:40 p.m. after Gresham officers responded to an armed robbery at Key Bank, located in the 2600 block of Southeast Burnside Road. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and was seen getting into a white Mercedes SUV.
Multnomah County deputies located the SUV in Troutdale shortly before 5 p.m. and attempted to stop it, but the suspect took off and a pursuit began. Police said the pursuit went north on Southwest 257th Avenue to Northeast Marine Drive, and then returned to Gresham southbound on 223rd Avenue.
According to police, the suspect opened the car door and fired several times at deputies during the pursuit.
The suspect turned into a business park and ended up near Northwest Civic Drive, where he and a woman got out of the SUV and carjacked a driver at gunpoint. Police said one deputy and one Gresham officer fired at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
FOX 12 spoke with Jennifer Decoteau, who works at HairMasters. She says she watched as authorities surrounded the car, then shot and killed the suspect.
"The guy in the car kind of slumped over. There was a girl in the passenger seat. They pulled her out, arrested her," Decoteau recalled. "She was in hysterics, crying, 'why aren't you helping him, why aren't you helping him.'"
Another look at the investigation. This is on NW Civic and 12th street. An officer is flying a drone over the scene now to get video they weren’t able to at night. We spoke with a woman who watched the shooting happen from the salon she works at. More at noon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8jJR7Ia6FY— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) January 5, 2022
The name of the suspect has not been released. Police said the suspect is believed to be linked to more bank robberies in the Portland metro area. No additional details about the robberies are being released at this time.
The woman who was in the suspect vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Haley Hop, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.
The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the bank robbery or shooting is asked to contact the Major Crime Team by calling the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503-988-0560 and referring to Gresham police report number 22-00446.