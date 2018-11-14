SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A popular café in Salem boarded up its front window Wednesday after a driver smashed through and took off with cash, according to Salem police.
The owner of the Mill Creek Station and Catering Café says the car crashed through the front of the store early Wednesday morning.
Police say the person emptied the registers once inside the building and then left. Police have not provided any suspect information.
The people at the café say they plan to be back open during regular business hours Thursday.
