LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A Lincoln County Sheriff's K-9 located a burglary suspect hiding in brush up a steep embankment after he ran from officers Monday night, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.
Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious man wearing all black inside an unoccupied home in the 3700 block of Southwest Anchor Court.
Officers arrived to the scene and found glass from an entry door broken out. As officers began checking the home, police say they saw a man carrying items run out the back door and flee down onto the beach.
Officers chased after the suspect as he fled southbound on the beach. The suspect then ran up a steep cliff side embankment and began climbing up through the thick brush towards Highway 101.
Additional officers, including Lincoln County Sheriff's K-9 Nix and her handler, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.
Police said security personnel from The Inn at Spanish Head alerted officers that there was someone on the cliff side in the brush smoking a cigarette.
K-9 Nix and her handler began tracking the suspect and found him hiding about 75 feet up the embankment.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Billyray Benson Branum, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
Branum was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree escape.
Police said a Lincoln City police officer sustained a minor injury while climbing on the cliff side.
This isn't the first time K-9 Nix located a wanted suspect hiding in brush along the Lincoln City beachfront. Last month, K-9 Nix tracked down 27-year-old Jacob Ivan Sutter after he fled from officers during a traffic stop.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
