PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspected burglar involved in an officer-involved shooting pleaded no contest to attempted murder charges on Thursday.
Sarah M. Brown exchanged gunfire with police in the 800 block of Southwest King Avenue, law enforcement said.
Officers responded to the area in early March 2018 on a report of a burglary in progress. An officer-involved shooting occurred when officers arrived on scene and found Brown with help from a police dog, according to investigators.
Brown was hospitalized before being booked into the Multnomah County Jail. A grand jury later ruled that the two Portland Police Bureau officers were justified in the shooting.
In court on Thursday, Brown pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted murder in the first degree. She pleaded guilty to charges including unlawful use of a weapon and burglary in the first degree. She is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 31.
