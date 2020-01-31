Suspected burglar shot by Castle Rock homeowner, arrested

CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) – A stranger was arrested after he slammed into a couple’s living room window and then tried to break in through a sliding glass door, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says.
The incident occurred Thursday night at home off Toutle Park Road in Castle Rock.
The homeowners told investigators that Joseph Wiegert, 27, was armed with a piece of pipe with a hooked end when he hit their window, according to the sheriff’s office.
The husband grabbed his pistol and tried to block Wiegert from entering the home, telling Wiegert to stop, or else he would shoot, the sheriff’s office says. Wiegert ignored the command and knocked the man to the ground, and in the process, the homeowner shot Wiegert in the shoulder, according to investigators.
Wiegert continued to assault the man, grabbed the barrel of the gun and pointed it at the man’s torso area, the sheriff’s office says. The wife helped wrestle the pistol away from Wiegert.
Law enforcement later responded and arrested Wiegert after using a stun gun. Investigators say Wiegert had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and had recently stayed at a home a few houses away.
The husband after the altercation suffered minor injuries.
Wiegert was treated at St John Medical Center and then booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges including attempted murder in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, in addition to the unrelated warrant.
