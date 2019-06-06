FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles in Forest Grove was arrested Thursday morning, according to police.
At around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the report of a car prowler in the 2700 block of 15th Place.
Police said officers attempted to contact the suspect and a foot pursuit ensued.
The suspect, identified as Dale A. Corra, was cornered in a backyard of a home a short distance away. According to police, a taser was "successfully deployed."
Corra was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail on charges of two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, interfering with a police officer, second-degree criminal trespass, and a probation violation.
FOX 12 learned that Corra has a long criminal history dating back to 1988.
According to police, they have had 62 vehicle break-ins over the past month. Most of the break-ins were all vehicles that were left unlocked and on the west side of town.
Police are considering Corra a suspect in those incidents.
The investigation is ongoing.
