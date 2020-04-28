PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers say a pedestrian was hit after confronting a suspected car thief in southeast Portland, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect.
The collision occurred on Tuesday just after 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Southeast 136th Avenue and left the victim with serious injuries, including a broken rib, according to investigators.
Detectives say the driver damaged property as he fled the area in a gold 2000 Jeep Cherokee with license plate number YUR384. The Jeep will have front end damage, according to investigators.
Detectives have shared a composite sketch of the suspect, described a white 40-year-old man with dark hair and a trim build, according to police.
The man, thought to stand approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, was caught on surveillance video.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0097.
What a piece of trash. Yeah, maybe dude should have gotten out of the way of the vehicle, but when the confrontation began he wasn't directly in the path,. The thief needs to be captured because he just demonstrated that he is willing to do ANYTHING to not be caught. He would have done this to literally any one who would confront him, if he had the opportunity. This is precisely why the police tell folks not to confront a criminal, however, this IS Portland. Had the victim simply called police he would have remained safe but the vehicle would still be gone and would likely be severely damaged if/when it was recovered, because regardless how much time between the point where the victim realized this guy was doing some dirt , had he called police, they would not have arrived before he fled the scene. So, if you find yourself at s point where you must choose between witnessing your vehicle be stolen or confronting someone, be clear headed and capable of moving yourself out of danger should they not react normally, which is to run off. If you decide to go out, take a weapon, a hammer, baseball bat, firearm. Had the victim been armed it wouldn't have prevented this but he still could have put a couple into the driver as soon as he hit the gas pedal. We've seen PPB members do the same thing numerous times. The guy dang sure wouldn't have been able to go very far if the guy had stood there and put two through the steering wheel and into the guys chest! Not My Car!!
