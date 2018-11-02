Suspected coyote attack on 7-year-old girl under investigation in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspected coyote attack on a 7-year-old girl is under investigation in southwest Portland.
The girl’s mother, Sarah Cusick, told FOX 12 the attack happened in their driveway off Scholls Ferry Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Cusick shared photos of her daughter’s injuries.
“The coyote was watching her, so she stopped and stayed still and then started to move toward the house, while she kept an eye on the coyote and it ran at her, jumped up on her, tried to knock her down,” Cusick said. “You know, it was jumping and nipping and finally bit her on the leg and ran away.”
Multnomah County Animal Services on Friday reported their investigators have “strong reasons to believe” a coyote bit the girl. The case is now being referred to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The girl is receiving treatment for possible rabies.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.