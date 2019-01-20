PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a drunken driver was arrested early Sunday after crashing a Porsche into a building in southeast Portland and trying to run from the scene.
At about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to Southeast Grand Avenue and Washington Street on reports that a driver in a red Porsche 911 crashed into a building and the driver was trying to run away.
With help from witnesses, officers found and arrested the driver. During their investigation, they determined he was impaired by alcohol.
Police say Vasiliy Kutsar, 30, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
He faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person (three counts), and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run).
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.