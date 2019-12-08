Suspected DUI driver crashes into deputy’s patrol car on I-5 offramp near Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A suspected drunken driver going the wrong way crashed into a Clark County deputy’s patrol car on an Interstate 5 offramp early Sunday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3 a.m., a deputy was heading northbound on I-5 and exiting at the Battle Ground offramp.
The deputy saw a vehicle that was traveling south in the northbound exit ramp and attempting to enter the freeway going the wrong way. He then activated his emergency lights and moved his patrol car to the middle of the ramp to try and stop the wrong way driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver did not stop and collided head-on with the deputy’s patrol car.
The sheriff’s office says the driver was processed for DUI and was not injured. The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated and has been released.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash. No further information was available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
