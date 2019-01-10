CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Officers believe a driver was under the influence when they crashed an SUV through a produce store in Camas.
The crash occurred Thursday evening at Camas Produce in the 2900 block of Northeast Everett Street.
Officers on scene say the 2017 GMC Terrain was stopped inside the store after crashing through its front windows. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Terra Scoles-Stark, of Camas, was not hurt.
A passenger in the SUV also escaped injury, as well as all customers and employees inside the store, according to police.
Law enforcement says Scoles-Stark is under investigation of driving under the influence.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.