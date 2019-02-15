OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A freight train going through Oregon City early Friday morning hit a vehicle that had been left on the tracks, according to police.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Singer Hill Road and 10th Street at around 12:36 a.m. Police said a driver had crashed into a telephone police and the car was partially on the tracks.
After officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, a freight train went through and hit the car. The driver was out of the car when the train hit it.
Police said the driver of the car, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the initial crash with the telephone pole.
According to police, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited at the hospital for DUII.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
