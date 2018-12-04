BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUII following a crash in a Beaverton parking lot.
The crash occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer at Southwest Walker Road and Southwest 158th Avenue, according to Beaverton police.
Police say the driver, who was the only person inside the car, had a blood alcohol content of .20.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.