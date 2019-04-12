Suspected DUII driver hits OSP trooper on S. Hwy 97 in Redmond

REDMOND, OR (KPTV) – A suspected DUII driver hit an on-duty Oregon State Police trooper late Wednesday night on S. Highway 97 in Redmond, according to police.
Christopher Luna, 42, of Arizona, hit the trooper in front of Motel 6 and caused his patrol car to roll over and come to a rest in a nearby vacant lot, the Redmond Police Department says.
Police and fire personnel responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. and found the trooper still in his patrol car. The trooper was transported to St. Charles Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Luna was evaluated by medics, arrested and lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail. He is facing charges of DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and assault in the third degree.
Investigators say the trooper was driving south on S. Highway 97 when Luna turned into him. Investigators believe Luna had been driving north on the highway and was trying to turn left into the Motel 6 parking lot.
Law enforcement continues to investigate. Officers say there might be at least one other witness to the crash and ask anyone with additional information to contact the Redmond Police Department at 541-693-6911.
