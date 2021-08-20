MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 71-year-old man was arrested Thursday after troopers said he intentionally hit multiple vehicles in a swerving spree on Interstate 205 that spanned two Portland metro area counties.
Oregon State Police reported that its dispatch began receiving calls just before 5 p.m. about a green Chevrolet pickup that was hitting vehicles as it drove southbound on I-205. The first crash was reported at milepost 19 in Multnomah County. The pickup kept traveling south, hitting more vehicles, until it stopped on the interstate on the southbound on-ramp from 10th Street in West Linn.
Witnesses told troopers that the driver, later identified as John Schlarb, began vomiting after he stopped the pickup truck.
Once the first trooper arrived at the scene, OSP said Schlarb got back into his pickup and tried to drive away. The trooper told Schlarb to get out of the truck and tried to physically remove him from the driver’s seat. According to OSP, Schlarb resisted the trooper’s orders.
Additional troopers and two Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene to help detain Schlarb. During the attempts to get Schlarb out of the truck, he continued to actively resist and fell to the ground. Since the pickup was not in gear, it then started to roll. OSP said an off-duty CCSO deputy who has stopped at the scene held onto the truck while a trooper applied the truck’s emergency brake. Schlarb was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
OSP said no injuries have been reported in the crashes Schlarb is accused of causing. As of Thursday night, nine vehicles had been identified as being hit by the suspect. Witnesses told OSP that it appeared he intentionally swerved into the victim vehicles.
Since the event was chaotic, OSP said not all victims and witnesses have been contacted. The investigation is ongoing and OSP is asking any victims or witnesses of the crashes to call dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP from a mobile phone and reference case # SP21236788.
Schlarb was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of DUII, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, hit & run property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.