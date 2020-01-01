HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man the morning of New Year’s Day after they say he was driving while impaired when he crashed into a Happy Valley building.
At 6:45 a.m., Clackamas County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Mt. Scott Professional Center Medical Plaza, located at 9200 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard. It was reported that a silver BMW had hit a building and the vehicle’s two male occupants were walking away from the scene.
When deputies arrived at the crash site, they found the BMW had smashed into the plaza’s sign and the building’s exterior. The driver and the passenger were located and the driver, identified as Pablo Favian Rodriguez of Portland, was arrested.
He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), criminal mischief and DUII.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez blew a breathalyzer sample of 0.12 BAC.
Due to the crash, it is believed that the building has some structural damage. The cost to repair the sign and the building is estimated to be as high as $80,000.
The passenger of the BMW initially said he wasn’t injured but later requested medical attention for pain associated with the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
