Suspected mechanical error causes plane to crash killing pilot at Prineville Airport

PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV)- A suspected mechanical error causes plane to crash just after takeoff killing pilot at the Prineville Airport on Saturday.
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m.
Emergency crews extricated the pilot identified as Jackson Edwards, 27, of Redman and attempted life saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Crook County Fire and Rescue.
Edwards was the only occupant inside the homemade aircraft, according to Prineville police. Witnesses said he had just taken off when he crashed within about 180 yards of the runway.
