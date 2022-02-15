OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department has arrested a suspect in a string of coffee shop robberies, according to detectives.

The arrest came after patrol officers responded to an alarm call at the Oregonians Federal Credit Union in the 19000 block of Molalla Avenue in Oregon City at 6 a.m. Feb. 1. Arriving officers found Michael Robert Frias, 38, attempting to break into the night drop box.

Frias was arrested and initially charged him with burglary II, assault on a public safety officer, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives were subsequently able to link Frias to the string of January coffee shop robberies in Oregon City and Mulino. Frias was also identified as a suspect in a Jan. 16 robbery at the Oregon City Fred Meyer gas station.

On Feb. 9, Frias was indicted by the Clackamas County Grand Jury on one count of robbery I, three counts of robbery II, attempted assault on a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary II, criminal mischief I, six counts of menacing and theft II.

Frias is being held in the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $400,000.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact the Oregon City Police at (503) 905-3505.