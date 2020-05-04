TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified three people arrested last week after officers responded to two priority calls, one involving a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s car to steal her purse.
Police say that incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of H Mart, a grocery store in the 13600 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.
Police said the woman tried to chase the suspect, but he managed to escape in a car with a second suspect. Officers later found the car near Southwest Main Street in downtown Tigard.
Police arrested the driver and later the suspect after tracking him with help from a police dog. While tracking the suspect, dispatch received a second call involving a person in crisis threatening violence with a gun. That incident was eventually resolved without injuries and officers returned to the first call.
James Dakarri Holliman, 19, of Renton, was arrested on charges including first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree escape.
Kevin Dewitt Clay, 22, of Auburn, was arrested on charges including first degree-theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Garrett Carstens Olin, 27, of Tigard, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering.
All three suspects were released from jail on Friday due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to law enforcement.
Oh lovely..so not only are we not allowed freedom to work and earn a living, but on top of that, I guess we're not allowed to have public safety either. Just let the violent criminals, two of which are from out of town, and will never come back to show up for their court dates..just let 'em go, so they can go victimize someone else. That's just a peach.
