BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement arrested a suspected serial bank robber at his Beaverton home Wednesday without incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation says.
Robert Norman Benham, 53, was taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Portland Police Bureau, the Beaverton Police Department and the FBI.
According to a federal criminal complaint, Benham now faces charges related to a series of bank robberies that occurred starting in mid-December last year. The robberies and dates include:
- December 11, 2018 - Wells Fargo Bank (located inside a Thriftway), 7410 SW Oleson Road, Portland
- December 24, 2018 - Columbia Bank, 4805 SW 77th Avenue, Washington County
- January 30, 2019 - Columbia Bank, 4805 SW 77th Avenue, Washington County
Benham appeared in court Wednesday and the judge ordered him held pending further court proceedings, the FBI says.
Investigators say they are gathering information related to as many as six other unsolved bank robberies in the area between November 2018 and now.
Anyone with information about those other robberies is asked to call the FBI at 503-224-4181, Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700, the Beaverton Police Department at 503-526-2282 or the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.
Information may also be submitted via the online portal at https://tips.fbi.gov/.
