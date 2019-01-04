SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A brand new food cart pod getting ready for their grand opening this Saturday was hit by a thief hot after power cords.
Marion County Deputies say a man got into the Yard Food Park off State Street in Salem early Friday morning around 12:30 a.m.
Once on the property the man stole several power cords to the food carts. When workers went to go power up the carts Friday morning there was no power.
“They completely took this cord," owner Shannon Standish-Williams said. "It was not even here this morning, they had ripped it out. There was another cart across the way that just has it plugged in took their completely.”
The thief got away with about five cords worth $2,500.
“These guys they are a BBQ, so it takes a long time to prep and roast things, so it puts them behind to be able to smoke anything," Standish-Williams said.
The Yard Food Park may be brand new to Salem, but the community they've already forged is strong. Cart owners came together and were able to get the carts rewired and back up and running before lunch time.
“All of the food cart owners, we are all friends, we are all close," Standish-Williams said. "We all just come together to work together and just figure it out."
The carts are now hard wired, instead of a plug in.
“Now, it is hard wired to the cart and hard wired to the outlet," Standish-Williams said. "So, if they cut them they will get a pleasant shock.”
Deputies say their suspect is a man wearing light blue jeans, blue and gray coat and green hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion County deputies.
The Yard Food Park will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
