WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody following an early morning stabbing and robbery outside a home in Beaverton Thursday.
Deputies say around 1:25 a.m., they responded to a reported robbery near the 100 block of SW 138th Avenue.
They found a victim at the scene with stab wounds to his face and upper body. He was transported to the hospital and was later released.
The victim told deputies he had just arrived home, and met his friend outside, 25-year-old Katherine Garrido.
The victim said he then went to unlock his front door and a man came up to him and demanded his wallet. The victim told the man he didn’t have a wallet, and the suspect stabbed him several times, and then ran off.
Ms. Garrido told deputies she witnessed the attack. She gave them a statement, and then also left the scene on foot.
Deputies were able to view video surveillance footage from the victim's home that captured the incident.
Deputies say around 3:30 a.m., they located a car registered to Ms. Garrido traveling eastbound on Highway 26.
They stopped the vehicle for traffic violations and recognized the male driver, 25-year-old Stephen Jajeh, as the robbery suspect from the surveillance video. Ms. Garrido was also in the vehicle.
Mr. Jajeh and Ms. Garrido were both arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a knife with blood on it in the trunk.
Mr. Jajeh was arrested for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Ms. Garrido was arrested for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful use of a weapon.
